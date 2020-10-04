Pet rescue warning public to not bleach pumpkins

SYRACUSE, Indiana (WVLT) -An Indiana pet rescue is warning the public not to bleach your pumpkins as it can destroy wildlife.

New Hope Pet Rescue said pumpkins are food especially to lots of the wildlife.

“PSA: DO NOT bleach your pumpkins to make them last longer!! I’ve seen this tip being shared all over social media this season and it stinks! Please remember pumpkins are food, especially to lots of the wildlife! Deer, squirrels, raccoons, possums, mice, rats, chipmunks, birds, and even bugs. We deliberately stick them outside somewhere where wildlife can access them and we DO NOT want our wildlife eating bleached pumpkins," said New Hope Pet Rescue in a Facebook post.

