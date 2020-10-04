Advertisement

Pres. Trump makes surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed

President Trump tweeted a video Sunday thanking the support he has been receiving from hospital staff at Walter Reed, saying he has “learned a lot about COVID.”
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BETHESDA, Md. (WDBJ) - The loyal supporters who have been a presence outside Walter Reed Medical Center during the president’s stay were rewarded Sunday with a surprise appearance from the man himself.

President Trump tweeted a video Sunday thanking the support he has been receiving from hospital staff at Walter Reed, saying he has “learned a lot about COVID.” He also gave a nod to the “great patriots that we have out on the street," and announced his trip to say hello.

