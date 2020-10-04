Advertisement

Ravens get the win over Washington Football Team, 31-17

The short drive to FedEx Field paid off in the win column for the visiting Baltimore Ravens Sunday.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (WDBJ) - The short drive to FedEx Field paid off in the win column for the visiting Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

Lamar Jackson rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown to help his team on their way to a 31-17 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Terry McLaurin hauled in 10 catches for 118 yards for Washington.

Baltimore moves to 3-1 on the year, while Washington falls to 1-3.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

