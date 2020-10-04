Ravens get the win over Washington Football Team, 31-17

LANDOVER, Md. (WDBJ) - The short drive to FedEx Field paid off in the win column for the visiting Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

Lamar Jackson rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown to help his team on their way to a 31-17 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Terry McLaurin hauled in 10 catches for 118 yards for Washington.

Baltimore moves to 3-1 on the year, while Washington falls to 1-3.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.