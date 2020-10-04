Rivera stays strong while battling cancer on sideline

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera has found that his battle with cancer has something in common with the Washington Football Team that he coaches. To be sure, some days are better than others.

Rivera had plenty of ups and downs Sunday, and his team fared similarly in a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Watching from the sideline took its toll on the coach, who felt alternately strong and a bit weary while trying to guide Washington against one of the best teams in the NFL.

Rivera had IV fluids before the game and drank Gatorade to keep his strength while watching Washington absorb its third straight defeat.