VA COVID cases increase by more than 1K for second straight day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 151,870 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, October 4, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 150,803 reported Saturday, a 1,067-case increase, which is a slightly smaller increase than the 1,116 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

2,127,394 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 4.7 percent reported Saturday.

7,987 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,273 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,270 reported Saturday.

[Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard]

877 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 906 reported Saturday. 17,848 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.