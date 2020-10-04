Advertisement

Virginia Wildlife Center asking for donations to feed black bear cubs

The Virginia Wildlife Center has rescued 19 black bear cubs, but these days, they’ve been eating a whole lot to prepare for winter.
Two black bear cubs at the Virginia Wildlife Center. (Source: Virginia Wildlife Center)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - If you think you get hungry, just wait until you see what these furry friends eat!

The Virginia Wildlife Center has rescued 19 black bear cubs, but these days, they’ve been eating a whole lot to prepare for winter. Combined, the cubs eat nearly 200 pounds of food each day.

Now, the Wildlife Center is asking for your help and donations to help keep the cubs safe and well-fed.

“They eat so much as they’re growing, but particularly this time of year in the fall they’re fattening up for the winter, for the lean months when there’s not as much food availability in the wild,” said Alex Wehrung, the outreach coordinator at the Center.

The cubs came to the Virginia Wildlife Center after they were either orphaned, injured, or separated from their mothers.

The center does receive produce from area grocery stores when its taken off the shelves just before the ‘sell-by’ date, but it still needs more help. It will accept acorns, black walnuts, hickories, and chestnuts, as well as fruits, vegetables, and eggs.

Information on how to donate can be found on the center’s website here, and more about the cub rehabilitation program can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

