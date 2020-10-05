Advertisement

All inmates at Danville City Jail to be tested for COVID-19

According to Danville PD Sheriff Mike Mondul, after consulting with the Health Department, it was deemed appropriate to have the whole population tested for COVID-19.
(KBTX)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Following a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Danville City Jail that resulted in 49 inmates testing positive for the virus, each inmate in the facility will be receiving a test.

According to Danville PD Sheriff Mike Mondul, after consulting with the Health Department, it was deemed appropriate to have the whole population tested for COVID-19.

Mondul says the results “will be released as soon as practical after they are known.”

