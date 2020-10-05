Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force distributes backpacks to help with reentry

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg organization will hand out supplies this week to those being released from jail.

Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force will hand out over two dozen backpacks this week.

Those backpacks are filled with supplies to help folks released from jail get a head start on reentry.

Those supplies include things like gloves, toothpaste and soap.

They also have information to help folks with food and transportation.

“So many people getting out of jail with nowhere to go, with nobody to talk to and this gives them more inspiration or motivation to know that they can contact someone or they know that people want to help them," said Consuela Mosley, founding member.

They’ve also given 5,000 brochures to Blue Ridge Regional Jail to help with that effort.

Those brochures include information on where folks can go for help with food, healthcare, transportation, work and housing needs.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.