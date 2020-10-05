Advertisement

Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force distributes backpacks to help with reentry

Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force will distribute over two dozen backpacks filled with personal care supplies and information this week.
Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force will distribute over two dozen backpacks filled with personal care supplies and information this week.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg organization will hand out supplies this week to those being released from jail.

Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force will hand out over two dozen backpacks this week.

Those backpacks are filled with supplies to help folks released from jail get a head start on reentry.

Those supplies include things like gloves, toothpaste and soap.

They also have information to help folks with food and transportation.

“So many people getting out of jail with nowhere to go, with nobody to talk to and this gives them more inspiration or motivation to know that they can contact someone or they know that people want to help them," said Consuela Mosley, founding member.

They’ve also given 5,000 brochures to Blue Ridge Regional Jail to help with that effort.

Those brochures include information on where folks can go for help with food, healthcare, transportation, work and housing needs.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDBJ

Lexington downtown will have Trick or Treating

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Main Street Lexington announced that trick or treating of downtown businesses will happen this Halloween day, as it has in past years, but there will be no street closings.

WDBJ

Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department trucks have an extra special paint job

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Fred Foutz has painted the letters and other detail work on the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department's trucks for 40 years.

Community

100 Mile Yard Sale continues through pandemic

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The event ran from Thursday to Sunday.

Community

YMCA at VT to expand Meals on Main program through December

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
The distribution will give out five days of meals, snacks, drinks and fresh produce.

Latest News

Community

Stonewall Jackson House reopens for indoor tours

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Stonewall Jackson House has reopened for self-guided tours inside the house, including the newly restored kitchen on the ground floor.

Good News

Pearisburg holds police appreciation drive-by parade

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Pearisburg residents line their driveways to thank police officers for their service.

Community

Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art presents exhibit featuring Latinx artists

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
By Leanna Scachetti
Titled “A Very Anxious Feeling: Voices of Unrest in the American Experience,” the Taubman Museum of Art’s newest exhibit features pieces centered on unrest in the American Experience.

Community

Lynchburg Public Library fully reopens

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The branch will be open Monday through Saturday.

Development

Feedback needed to determine future of Central Virginia Training Center site

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The public can provide input on what they want the campus to become.

Community

‘He lived the very best life’: Beloved dog honored with moving obituary

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT
|
By WHNS Staff
Charlie's favorite activities were “walking, stick collecting, swimming, smiling and snoozing.” His final months were filled with as much joy and as much spoiling as possible.