Buena Vista restricts city office hours due to COVID

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - City offices in Buena Vista are open on a restricted basis today.

They’ve cut back on office access in response to a COVID-19 related exposure. A limited number of staff have been in, but they have been conducting business by phone or mail.

Court, the sheriff’s office, the commissioner of revenue and the elections office were also opened, but asking residents to limit their business there.

City officials said the closure was due to COVID cases in the city pubic works department, which visits city hall regularly.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.