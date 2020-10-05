Advertisement

COVID-19: Virginia percent positive rate remains consistent

(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 152,557 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 5, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 151,870 reported Sunday, a 687-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,067 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

2,139,991 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as reported Sunday.

8,118 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,276 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,273 reported Sunday.

[Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard]

925 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 877 reported Sunday. 17,893 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

