Advertisement

Early morning crash leaves two dead in Roanoke County

(KKTV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Roanoke County Monday morning that resulted in two fatalities.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-81 southbound, at the 131.4 mile marker.

A Grand Cherokee was going south when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees.

The right lane is currently closed until the vehicle can be removed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Development

Christiansburg Marketplace expects stores, restaurants to open by June 2021

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“Between now and June 1, we expect to have the majority of the buildings completed and full occupied," the developer said.

Crime

One person injured from Roanoke shooting Monday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

News

Over 100,000 march in Belarus against authoritarian leader

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mass protests have hit Belarus for almost two months

News

100-Mile Yard Sale During Pandemic Concerns

Updated: 10 hours ago
100-Mile Yard Sale During Pandemic Concerns

Latest News

News

Raintree Apartments Fire 10.4.20

Updated: 10 hours ago
Raintree Apartments Fire 10.4.20

Fire

One dead following early morning Lynchburg structure fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

News

More than 100 Suffolk jail inmates test positive for COVID

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vast majority of those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and no one was hospitalized as of Saturday.

News

Rivera stays strong while battling cancer on sideline

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By David Ginsburg
Rivera had plenty of ups and downs Sunday, and his team fared similarly in a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

News

Pres. Trump makes surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
President Trump tweeted a video Sunday thanking the support he has been receiving from hospital staff at Walter Reed, saying he has “learned a lot about COVID.”

News

Pres. Trump Tweets Thanks To Hospital Staff, Announces Surprise Visit To Supporters

Updated: 12 hours ago
Pres. Trump Tweets Thanks To Hospital Staff, Announces Surprise Visit To Supporters