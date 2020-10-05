Early morning crash leaves two dead in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Roanoke County Monday morning that resulted in two fatalities.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-81 southbound, at the 131.4 mile marker.

A Grand Cherokee was going south when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees.

The right lane is currently closed until the vehicle can be removed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.