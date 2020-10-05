Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department trucks have an extra special paint job

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - The guys at Glasgow’s Fire Department are into tradition.

“We still own our first ladder truck that we ever owned in the department," said Chief John Hill, of the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. "It’s a 1956 Dodge Oren, built in Roanoke, Virginia.”

And they just got in its newest replacement, which means the chief had a phone call to make.

“As soon as we get a truck," Hill said, "We give Fred a call.”

That would be Fred Foutz. He paints the trucks.

“I’ve been doing it, like I say, about forty years altogether down here," Foutz said.

It’s not just pinstriping, but all the extras, from shields to each letter, with hand applied gold leaf.

“Pretty much everything’s the same to keep the tradition of the department, which has been going for over 80 years,” Chief Hill said.

“Usually it’s got something a little extra on their trucks that most people don’t do to them,” according to Foutz.

He’ll tell you it’s a dying art, as other departments go to vinyl stickers, but for Glasgow, there’s no other way.

“It’s the small traditions that keep departments alive and functioning the way that they do," Hill said. "And my thought process is when you start losing your traditions and where you came from, it won’t be anymore.”

“It’s been like family to me," Foutz said. "It’s been a good deal.”

