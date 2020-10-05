Advertisement

Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race

Denny Hamlin finally won a playoff race, a messy wreck-fest that took three overtimes Sunday and was the longest race in Talladega Superspeedway history.
Denny Hamlin (11) races William Byron (24) and Matt DiBenedetto (21) to the finish line during the YellaWood 500 NASCAR auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. Hamlin won. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hamlin made the winning pass on the 200th lap with a three-wide sweep coming out of the fourth turn. He dipped below the out-of-bounds line to take the lead and NASCAR needed several minutes to determine if Hamlin’s move was illegal.

The crowd of 15,000 booed Hamlin as he was declared the winner.

