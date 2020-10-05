Lexington downtown will have Trick or Treating

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual Halloween tradition will go on this year

Main Street Lexington announced that trick or treating of downtown businesses will happen this Halloween day, as it has in past years, but there will be no street closings.

“We’re really asking families to socially distance -- at least six feet -- and pretty, scary, silly or merely functional, please wear your masks,” said Main Street Lexington Executive Director Rebecca Logan.

Businesses will be open from 10 until 5 that Saturday, and they ask that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.

In Buena Vista, which also generally has trick or treating, the city announced they had no particular plans for this Halloween.

