Man dies after Saturday morning Carroll County crash

Authorities responded to the 2600 block of Pleasantview Road in Carroll County
(KKTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died following a crash Saturday morning after the pickup he was driving ran off the right side of Pleasantview Road, hit a pole and a tree, and overturned.

Authorities responded to the 2600 block of Pleasantview Road in Carroll County around 8:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to State Police, Robert M. Slusher, Jr. 27 of Woodlawn, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The case is still being looked into.

