Virginia and Maryland drivers owe $373M in DC traffic fines

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drivers in Maryland and Virginia owe more than $373 million in fines from outstanding parking and traffic citations in the city of Washington.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the fines are for the past four years and were issued by the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

The information supports concerns that drivers from both states are evading the consequences of violating traffic laws.

The D.C. Council recently passed a transportation bill that allows the mayor to negotiate reciprocity agreements with Virginia and Maryland. The agreements could ensure that drivers in those states face consequences.

