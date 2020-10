ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Patterson Avenue SW following reports of shots fired.

One person had been shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

No one is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.