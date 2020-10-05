Advertisement

Over 100,000 march in Belarus against authoritarian leader

Mass protests have hit Belarus for almost two months
Police use a water cannon toward demonstrators during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo)
Police use a water cannon toward demonstrators during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 100,000 people have marched in the Belarusian capital, protesting against the country’s authoritarian leader.

According to the Viasna human rights center, some 120,000 took part in a rally on Sunday, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and freedom for political prisoners. Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowds, but the protesters remained undeterred.

Mass protests have rocked Belarus for almost two months, with the largest rallies taking place on Sundays and drawing up to 200,000 people.

The unrest was triggered by the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election that handed Lukashenko a victory with 80% of the vote.

