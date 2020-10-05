VDH working with local long-term care facilities to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health said Monday it is working with local long-term care facilities to protect vulnerable populations from the spread of COVID-19.

The Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Health Districts currently have 14 outbreaks at LTCFs, representing approximately 325 cases among staff and patients since March.

“While these numbers are of grave concern to us as managers of public health initiatives, they reflect similar trends in other parts of the state as well as around the country,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, Director of Communicable Diseases for the RCAHD.

RCAHD COVID-19 Case Data (as of October 2, 2020) Total Cases Related to LTCF 325 Total Number of Cases RCAHD 3,445 Percent of RCAHD Cases Related to LTCF 9.43% Total Number of COVID-19-Related Deaths LTCF 26 Total Number of COVID-19-Related Deaths RCAHD 53 Percent of RCAHD COVID-19 Deaths Related to LTCF 49.06%

People who live in LTCFs are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus not only because they live in a group setting, but because they are often older adults who may become severely ill.

"It is important for our health districts' citizens to know the public health efforts are continuing to work with the managers of LTCFs to keep some of our most vulnerable population as safe as possible in the face of this extraordinary pandemic, said O’Dell.

A number of actions has been taken by VDH to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in LTCFs:

VDH said one of the biggest local challenges was demand for personal protective equipment. Its local team joined the Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance, a government-funded coalition supporting healthcare organizations through disasters, to distribute more than 116,000 items of PPE.

Certain LTCF staff members were also trained to properly “fit” their staff with N95 respirators, ensuring they function properly by keeping particles from escaping.

The VDH’s epidemiological team reviewed LTCF protocols regarding facility testing plans, infection prevention and control plans and respiratory protection programs to ensure they were in line with CDC and VDH guidance.

When an outbreak does occur, the VDH offers further support, including point prevalence testing for faculty, staff and residents. Test results are processed as rapidly as possible through the state lab in Richmond or the lab at Virginia Tech. The VDH said testing is always accompanied by case investigations and contact tracing, as well as guidance regarding prevention and control.

VDH teams also make unannounced visits to LTCFs to make sure prevention plans are being properly executed. Teams monitor the wellbeing of residents and prevention/mitigation practices for up to 28 days following the last confirmed case.

“While we work tirelessly on the prevention side to protect both staff and residents, our efforts are targeted to respond quickly when outbreaks occur,” said Dr. O’Dell. “As the situation continues to change, the health department will keep working with our LTCF partners and the Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance to ensure they have the resources and education they need to be able to care well for our loved ones.”

