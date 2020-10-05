Advertisement

VDH working with local long-term care facilities to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health said Monday it is working with local long-term care facilities to protect vulnerable populations from the spread of COVID-19.

The Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Health Districts currently have 14 outbreaks at LTCFs, representing approximately 325 cases among staff and patients since March.

“While these numbers are of grave concern to us as managers of public health initiatives, they reflect similar trends in other parts of the state as well as around the country,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, Director of Communicable Diseases for the RCAHD.

RCAHD COVID-19 Case Data (as of October 2, 2020)
Total Cases Related to LTCF325
Total Number of Cases RCAHD3,445
Percent of RCAHD Cases Related to LTCF9.43%
Total Number of COVID-19-Related Deaths LTCF26
Total Number of COVID-19-Related Deaths RCAHD53
Percent of RCAHD COVID-19 Deaths Related to LTCF49.06%

People who live in LTCFs are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus not only because they live in a group setting, but because they are often older adults who may become severely ill.

"It is important for our health districts' citizens to know the public health efforts are continuing to work with the managers of LTCFs to keep some of our most vulnerable population as safe as possible in the face of this extraordinary pandemic, said O’Dell.

A number of actions has been taken by VDH to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in LTCFs:

VDH said one of the biggest local challenges was demand for personal protective equipment. Its local team joined the Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance, a government-funded coalition supporting healthcare organizations through disasters, to distribute more than 116,000 items of PPE.

Certain LTCF staff members were also trained to properly “fit” their staff with N95 respirators, ensuring they function properly by keeping particles from escaping.

The VDH’s epidemiological team reviewed LTCF protocols regarding facility testing plans, infection prevention and control plans and respiratory protection programs to ensure they were in line with CDC and VDH guidance.

When an outbreak does occur, the VDH offers further support, including point prevalence testing for faculty, staff and residents. Test results are processed as rapidly as possible through the state lab in Richmond or the lab at Virginia Tech. The VDH said testing is always accompanied by case investigations and contact tracing, as well as guidance regarding prevention and control.

VDH teams also make unannounced visits to LTCFs to make sure prevention plans are being properly executed. Teams monitor the wellbeing of residents and prevention/mitigation practices for up to 28 days following the last confirmed case.

“While we work tirelessly on the prevention side to protect both staff and residents, our efforts are targeted to respond quickly when outbreaks occur,” said Dr. O’Dell. “As the situation continues to change, the health department will keep working with our LTCF partners and the Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance to ensure they have the resources and education they need to be able to care well for our loved ones.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release; press secretary tests positive

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

Coronavirus

NYC reacts to an uptick in coronavirus cases

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|

Coronavirus

Here are some ways to keeps your kids focused during a COVID school year

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Talking to your kids about how things are going with school can help clear their heads and fuel their focus.

Health

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE, MARIA CHENG and DAVID KEYTON
Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton were honored for their work over several decades on an illness that still plagues more than 70 million worldwide and kills over 400,000 each year.

Latest News

National Politics

Gov. Cuomo orders some NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor took the action a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly.

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

How to keep kids school focused on school during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
They've got masks and social distancing to contend with -- or hours staring at a screen while virtual learning. It's no wonder some kids may get distracted, but there are ways to keep them focused at school.

National

AP source: Patriots-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

National Politics

Cities declare racism a health crisis, but some doubt impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SOPHIA TAREEN
Most made declarations in response to the pandemic that’s amplified racial disparities and the call for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

Coronavirus

Paris on maximum virus alert, closing bars, not restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
French authorities consider bars to be major infection hot spots because patrons don’t respect social distancing rules as much as they do at restaurants.