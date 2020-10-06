Advertisement

7@four: Virtual Hokie BugFest

The 10th annual festival is premiering a new 10-day extended format!
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Celebrating their 10th annual festival, the Hokie BugFest is back!

Running from October 7-17 through an all-virtual formal due to pandemic concerns, this new 10-day extended format will be packed with feature performers, at-home activities, and a collection of special events.

All portions of Hokie BugFest are free and can be accessed by clicking here.

