7@four: Virtual Hokie BugFest

(WDBJ) - Celebrating their 10th annual festival, the Hokie BugFest is back!

Running from October 7-17 through an all-virtual formal due to pandemic concerns, this new 10-day extended format will be packed with feature performers, at-home activities, and a collection of special events.

All portions of Hokie BugFest are free and can be accessed by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.