7@four: Virtual Hokie BugFest

Virtual Hokie BugFest
The 10th annual festival is premiering a new 10-day extended format!
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Celebrating their 10th annual festival, the Hokie BugFest is back!
Running from October 7-17 through an all-virtual formal due to pandemic concerns, this new 10-day extended format will be packed with feature performers, at-home activities, and a collection of special events.
All portions of Hokie BugFest are free and can be accessed by clicking here.
