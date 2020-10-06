Advertisement

Amherst County considers grant application for new James River access point

Friends of the Rivers of Virginia is asking Amherst County to consider a grant application to help fund a project designed to provide a new access point along the James River.
Friends of the Rivers of Virginia is asking Amherst County to consider a grant application to help fund a project designed to provide a new access point along the James River.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One group is asking Amherst County for some help in a project to allow people to better access the James River.

Friends of the Rivers of Virginia is asking the county to apply for a federal grant.

The funds would go toward construction plans for a new river access point along Route 501 near Balcony Falls.

The area would feature a new parking lot, trail and tunnel under nearby railroad tracks.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two arrested following Lynchburg malicious wounding from Sept. 27

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews responded to the 1500 block of 12th Street

News

Early Head Start program headed to Lynchburg area

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The program will have 80 slots committed to children under the age of three.

News

Redistricting On The Virginia Ballot

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Redistricting On The Virginia Ballot

News

Hokie BugFest Goes All Virtual For 2020

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hokie BugFest Goes All Virtual For 2020

Latest News

Crime

Two Richmond police officers charged with assault for actions during city’s civil unrest

Updated: 55 minutes ago
“These events are unfortunate,” said Chief Gerald Smith. “However, we must allow the legal process to work. The officers will be placed on the administrative assignment until a verdict is reached.”

Crime

Two arrested for dual-county kidnapping

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The victim was taken from a home in Roanoke County and driven to his home in Forest, where he was held against his will.

Education

Radford University to offer fall exit testing for students; spring plans ramp up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
For spring 2021, students will move back into residence halls over an extended period with a structured process.

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs opt out of 2020-21 season due to pandemic limits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The SPHL will proceed with five teams.

News

Surprise proposal at Dollywood in help with WVLT Meteorologist

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger.

Entertainment

Staunton cancels Christmas parade, offers other holiday alternatives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) has announced that the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.