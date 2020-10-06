Amherst County considers grant application for new James River access point

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One group is asking Amherst County for some help in a project to allow people to better access the James River.

Friends of the Rivers of Virginia is asking the county to apply for a federal grant.

The funds would go toward construction plans for a new river access point along Route 501 near Balcony Falls.

The area would feature a new parking lot, trail and tunnel under nearby railroad tracks.

