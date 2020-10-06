Amherst County considers grant application for new James River access point
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One group is asking Amherst County for some help in a project to allow people to better access the James River.
Friends of the Rivers of Virginia is asking the county to apply for a federal grant.
The funds would go toward construction plans for a new river access point along Route 501 near Balcony Falls.
The area would feature a new parking lot, trail and tunnel under nearby railroad tracks.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.