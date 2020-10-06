Advertisement

Apple expected to reveal new iPhone Oct. 13

It should have 5G capabilities
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple fans have been waiting for a date. Now they have one.

The tech giant is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.

Apple has sent out invitations for an event on that date. Its title reads, “Hi, Speed.”

Apple is likely to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network.

Apple usually announces new iPhones in September.

But this year, Apple took the unusual step of using its September event to show off other products rather than its latest iPhones.

This year’s iPhone launch was delayed after the pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Apple previously said new iPhones would be shipped slightly later than normal this year.

Next week’s event starts at 1 p.m. ET and can be livestreamed on Apple’s website.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 5 minutes ago

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Two arrested following Lynchburg malicious wounding from Sept. 27

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews responded to the 1500 block of 12th Street

News

Amherst County considers grant application for new James River access point

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The group seeks to put a new James River access point near Balcony Falls.

News

Early Head Start program headed to Lynchburg area

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The program will have 80 slots committed to children under the age of three.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

News

Redistricting On The Virginia Ballot

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Redistricting On The Virginia Ballot

National Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid.

News

Hokie BugFest Goes All Virtual For 2020

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hokie BugFest Goes All Virtual For 2020

Weather News

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.