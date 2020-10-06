Advertisement

Ben Cline and Nicholas Betts participate in 6th District candidate forum

By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Chamber hosted a virtual forum Monday for Ben Cline and Nicholas Betts, the candidates for the 6th District Congressional election.

Our own Joe Dashiell moderated.

Cline was elected to the position in 2018 after working for many years for his predecessor, Bob Goodlatte. Betts graduated from Washington and Lee Law school in 2019 and has worked in several industries.

Both candidates shared thoughts on what they’d like to see happen in the commonwealth, such as continued broadband expansion.

They also shared thoughts on the country’s response to the pandemic.

“The $8 billion that we appropriated to the CDC and agencies to find a vaccine, we’re in hopefully the home stretch of finding that vaccine, rolling that out is going to be critical to make sure those in vulnerable situations get those first," said Cline during his opening statement.

“You know there is one role of government for example in a time of stability and a role in a time of crisis, and right now we’re in a time of crisis and by studying history I can look back on different eras such as WW2 when we were able to mobilize and defeat great evil," said Betts, when asked why he is the best candidate for the position.

The chamber will host several more of these forums in the coming weeks with candidates from different races.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

