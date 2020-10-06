Advertisement

Botetourt County hosts S.W.A.T. team training

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In high stakes and high stress situations law enforcement departments typically look to their S.W.A.T. teams to answer the call and keep people safe.

This week, deputies and officers from across the country are training with the National Tactical Officers Association in Botetourt County to learn more about what it means to be a Special Weapons and Tactics member.

“I’ve learned a lot so far and hoping to soak the rest in like a sponge and be the best I can be in this new role,” Deputy Andrew Mioduszewski said.

Mioduszewski is one of three Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputies joining the department’s S.W.A.T. team.

“It means a lot to be here this week this is something I have strived to do ever since becoming a law enforcement officer here in Botetourt County,” Mioduszewski said.

They’re learning alongside officers from all different jurisdictions.

“We have guys from out of state all the way up to Indiana that are coming to this school,” Botetourt County Sgt. John Claterbaugh said.

The officers will train for 40 hours this week and practice things like a barricaded suspect, an active shooter and other scenarios that they will see out on the job.

“Basic S.W.A.T. school is what this, and it’s just getting their feet wet for being on the S.W.A.T. team and they are just going to continue to learn throughout their career,” Claterbaugh said.

It is tough work and includes a lot of training, but it’s the purpose behind the badge that makes it all worth it.

“Of course, at the end of the day the goal is to save lives, this is an opportunity to do that in the most stressful situations out there, with the best trained guys out there,” Mioduszewski said.

In Botetourt County, the department’s S.W.A.T. team is made up of 18 deputies. Every month they perform 16 hours of training to keep them ready to respond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New historical marker unveiled for Roanoke’s first life saving crew

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
New historical maker for Roanoke Life Saving Crew goes up on Luck Avenue.

VOD Recording

Averett Names North Campus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Averett Names North Campus

News

Marker For First All-Volunteer Rescue Squad

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Marker For First All-Volunteer Rescue Squad

VOD Recording

Montgomery Co. Uses Drones For Rescue Efforts

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Montgomery Co. Uses Drones For Rescue Efforts

VOD Recording

S.W.A.T. Team Training In Botetourt County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
S.W.A.T. Team Training In Botetourt County

Latest News

VOD Recording

NRV COVID-19 Update

Updated: 28 minutes ago
NRV COVID-19 Update

News

Two arrested following Lynchburg malicious wounding from Sept. 27

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews responded to the 1500 block of 12th Street

News

Amherst County considers grant application for new James River access point

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The group seeks to put a new James River access point near Balcony Falls.

News

Early Head Start program headed to Lynchburg area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The program will have 80 slots committed to children under the age of three.

News

Redistricting On The Virginia Ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Redistricting On The Virginia Ballot