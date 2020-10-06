Man charged with domestic assault after barricading inside Christiansburg home

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody in Montgomery County after a domestic assault incident Monday night that led him to barricade inside a home, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8 p.m., officers arrived at the 1900 block of Ridinger Street for a report of domestic assault. A woman was found with injuries to her head.

A man, seen by police inside the home, closed the door and barricaded himself inside, according to police. He remained in the home for aabout two and a half hours before crisis negotiators negotiated his surrender around 10:30 p.m.

27-year-old Christopher Touchet was taken into custody and charged with one count each of strangulation, abduction, domestic assault and willfully prevent calling 911. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.