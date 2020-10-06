Advertisement

Man charged with domestic assault after barricading inside Christiansburg home

27-year-old Christopher Touchet was taken into custody after barricading himself in a home for two and a half hours.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody in Montgomery County after a domestic assault incident Monday night that led him to barricade inside a home, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8 p.m., officers arrived at the 1900 block of Ridinger Street for a report of domestic assault. A woman was found with injuries to her head.

A man, seen by police inside the home, closed the door and barricaded himself inside, according to police. He remained in the home for aabout two and a half hours before crisis negotiators negotiated his surrender around 10:30 p.m.

27-year-old Christopher Touchet was taken into custody and charged with one count each of strangulation, abduction, domestic assault and willfully prevent calling 911. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

