Coast Guard vice commandant tests positive for COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - The U.S. Coast Guard’s vice commandant, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Admiral Ray was tested after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend.

The Coast Guard says it is following established policies and CDC guidelines, including quarantine and contact tracing.

Admiral Ray will be quarantining at home.

The Coast Guard said it has been following guidelines for temperature testing, social distancing as much as possible, and wearing masks when not possible, since April.

