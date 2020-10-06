Advertisement

COVID-19: Virginia’s count of new positive cases drops

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 153,182 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, October 6, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 152,557 reported Monday, a 625-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 687 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

2,154,168 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.9 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 4.8 percent reported the last two days.

8,195 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,291 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,276 reported Monday.

[Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard]

926 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 925 reported Monday. 18,112 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

