Giles Co. tourism revenue grows 2.6% in 2019

Giles County tourism said the numbers do not include the impact COVID is having on tourism this year.
Giles County tourism said the numbers do not include the impact COVID is having on tourism this year.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tourism revenue for Giles County reached $29,533,775 a 2.6% percent change over 2018.

The travel industry in the Commonwealth has continued to grow 10 years in a row with a compound annual growth rate of 3.9 percent since 2010. However, Giles County tourism said the numbers do not include the impact COVID is having on tourism this year. They will not have data on the full impact of COVID until 2021.

Cora Gnegy, the Giles County tourism marketing director said the area’s tourism is on the right track to see growth in 2020.

“So, for 2020 while it has been a roller coaster and early in the year it was looking scary for many of our operators, they are predicting we are going to be on par for growth for 2020 as well,” said Gnegy.

Giles County tourism said they are hopeful for a similar return to 2019 numbers in the future.

