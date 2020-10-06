Advertisement

Henry County shootings investigated as connected incidents

(KWQC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is treating two shootings as part of a string, but is having a hard time getting information.

At 11:42 p.m. October 5, a Martinsville-Henry County 911 dispatcher got a call from a female saying someone had tried to attack a man named Duran Baker at the Travel Inn on Greensboro Road in Ridgeway. Responding deputies were not able to find the 911 caller or Baker.

About 90 minutes later, dispatch got a call saying someone had been shot in the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue in Collinsville. Deputies responded and found Baker, who said he had been walking on Virginia Avenue when someone in a black vehicle fired a gunshot out the window. He said he soon realized he had been shot in an arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and released, but didn’t give investigators any more information, and detectives say he is “currently not cooperating with the investigation.”

Six hours later, a dispatcher got a call about a woman who had been shot and was in a hospital in North Carolina. Deanna McNeil told investigators she had been in the Ridgeway area of Henry County with a man she knew as “Ace,” which is Baker’s nickname. She said a male she didn’t know attacked Ace, who pulled a gun he didn’t know how to operate. She said she thought Ace accidentally fired his gun, hitting her in a leg. Investigators say she has given multiple accounts of what happened, and is also not cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators believe all three incidents, the two shootings and report of the attack, are related, likely one incident that resulted in both people being shot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). 

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. 

