Local health district sees largest number of COVID outbreaks at once

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is currently seeing its largest number of COVID outbreaks at a single time.

In total there are 26 outbreaks in places like long-term care facilities, businesses, restaurants and other spaces.

The problem with these types of outbreaks is that they can then bubble out in the community and create more infections.

The district’s health director says these outbreaks could be related to cases we saw from Labor Day or from when students returned to college, but says these outbreaks can be prevented.

“I think part of it is the fatigue. It’s people letting their guard down and not taking those precautions that we need to all be taking every day even though we are all tired of it,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Director.

Morrow is reminding people to avoid the three C’s, which are crowds, close contact and closed spaces.

