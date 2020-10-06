Lynchburg Police investigating larcenies on Rivermont Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a series of recent larcenies from vehicles.

The department received several reports of items being taken from vehicles on Rivermont Avenue September 23.

At 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block for a report of two men tampering with vehicles. Police said no thieves were identified and no one was found in the area.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to the same area for a report of suspicious activity after a person walking a dog found several items that had been stolen.

The LPD is asking anyone who may have captured video of these incidents to call 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with additional information can contact Det. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

The LPD wants to remind all residents and visitors to lock their car doors whenever they leave their vehicles and never leave items in plain sight inside a car.

