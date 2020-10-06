Advertisement

Person stabbed along Roanoke St. in Christiansburg, suspect in custody

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is currently in custody after allegedly stabbing a male along Roanoke St. in Christiansburg Monday night.

According to Christiansburg Police, the victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The scene is still active. Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

