Advertisement

Millstone Kitchen’s Neighbors in Need project expands, thanks to state COVID relief grant

Blacksburg’s Millstone Kitchen’s Neighbors in Need project received $126,000 grant from Governor Northam’s COVID-19 response and recovery grant program.
Blacksburg’s Millstone Kitchen’s Neighbors in Need project received $126,000 grant from Governor Northam’s COVID-19 response and recovery grant program.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A state COVID-19 relief grant is making it possible for caterers to keep their jobs and provide meals for people in need.

Blacksburg’s Millstone Kitchen’s Neighbors in Need project received $126,586 grant from Governor Northam’s COVID-19 response and recovery grant program.

The grant helps Millstone grow the program from making nearly 150 meals per week 600 meal a week.

Millstone began Neighbors in Need in April to help two groups hit hard by the pandemic: catering staff and those facing food-insecurity. They realized there is a big need to help both groups in the New River Valley.

“However, since it is such an uncertain time in the food industry, a lot of folks are kind of on hold and, you know, waiting to see how the pandemic is going to pan out. So this program has allowed us to use our facility and resources to kind of respond to this community need, and it’s made us realize that working in food insecurity in the NRV is something important to our mission,” said Laina Schneider, a manager at Millstone Kitchens.

The grant will fund the expanded project through December. To learn more about Millstone Kitchen’s work, visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lynchburg Police investigating larcenies on Rivermont Avenue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The department received several reports of items being taken from vehicles on Rivermont Avenue on September 23.

Coronavirus

Local health district sees largest number of COVID outbreaks at once

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno and Sarah Irby
In total there are 26 outbreaks in places like long-term care facilities, businesses, restaurants and other spaces.

Coronavirus

Coast Guard vice commandant tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Coast Guard says it is following established policies and CDC guidelines, including quarantine and contact tracing.

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Politics

Ben Cline and Nicholas Betts participate in 6th District candidate forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Betts and Cline shared their platforms during a virtual forum hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.

Crime

Man charged with domestic assault after barricading inside Christiansburg home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Officers found a woman with visible injuries to her head outside a home in the 1900 block of Ridinger Street.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Virginia’s count of new positive cases drops

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
There are 3,291 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,276 reported Monday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 6, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Researchers Ask for Terminology Update, Shift in COVID-19 Guidance

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports.

News

Montgomery County Begins Installation of ‘WOW Carts’

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone Reports