Millstone Kitchen’s Neighbors in Need project expands, thanks to state COVID relief grant

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A state COVID-19 relief grant is making it possible for caterers to keep their jobs and provide meals for people in need.

Blacksburg’s Millstone Kitchen’s Neighbors in Need project received $126,586 grant from Governor Northam’s COVID-19 response and recovery grant program.

The grant helps Millstone grow the program from making nearly 150 meals per week 600 meal a week.

Millstone began Neighbors in Need in April to help two groups hit hard by the pandemic: catering staff and those facing food-insecurity. They realized there is a big need to help both groups in the New River Valley.

“However, since it is such an uncertain time in the food industry, a lot of folks are kind of on hold and, you know, waiting to see how the pandemic is going to pan out. So this program has allowed us to use our facility and resources to kind of respond to this community need, and it’s made us realize that working in food insecurity in the NRV is something important to our mission,” said Laina Schneider, a manager at Millstone Kitchens.

The grant will fund the expanded project through December. To learn more about Millstone Kitchen’s work, visit its website.

