Advertisement

Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office uses drones to help nearby law enforcement

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office is using their drones to team up with law enforcement across the New River Valley.

Deputies are using two drones to help find missing people or fugitives throughout the NRV.

“Where the person is in the brush, that is actually where we are assisting Christiansburg at that time,” Deputy Jason West.

Deputies will go to a nearby county to help when needed. The drones were recently called to help find a missing person in Floyd County.

“It’s very satisfying to know we are able to help in that manner,” said West.

The drones can also pinpoint exactly where people are located using heat-sensitive video, at night or during the day even in rural areas.

“We can actually identify that person on our screen and then we will follow that person no matter where they go,” said Deputy Nathan Brewbaker.

Deputies say it’s nice to use to the technology to help other their other agencies in the field.

“You know we are able to put cover for our people out there searching to give them some security and you know back up being that we are in the air like that and everything,” said West.

In the near future, the department is looking to make upgrades to their drones, to help improve their capabilities.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New historical marker unveiled for Roanoke’s first life saving crew

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
New historical maker for Roanoke Life Saving Crew goes up on Luck Avenue.

VOD Recording

Averett Names North Campus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Averett Names North Campus

News

Marker For First All-Volunteer Rescue Squad

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Marker For First All-Volunteer Rescue Squad

VOD Recording

Montgomery Co. Uses Drones For Rescue Efforts

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Montgomery Co. Uses Drones For Rescue Efforts

VOD Recording

S.W.A.T. Team Training In Botetourt County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
S.W.A.T. Team Training In Botetourt County

Latest News

VOD Recording

NRV COVID-19 Update

Updated: 29 minutes ago
NRV COVID-19 Update

News

Botetourt County hosts S.W.A.T. team training

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
This week, deputies and officers from across the country are training with the National Tactical Officers Association in Botetourt County to learn more about what it means to be a Special Weapons and Tactics member.

News

Two arrested following Lynchburg malicious wounding from Sept. 27

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews responded to the 1500 block of 12th Street

News

Amherst County considers grant application for new James River access point

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The group seeks to put a new James River access point near Balcony Falls.

News

Early Head Start program headed to Lynchburg area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The program will have 80 slots committed to children under the age of three.