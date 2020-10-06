Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office uses drones to help nearby law enforcement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office is using their drones to team up with law enforcement across the New River Valley.

Deputies are using two drones to help find missing people or fugitives throughout the NRV.

“Where the person is in the brush, that is actually where we are assisting Christiansburg at that time,” Deputy Jason West.

Deputies will go to a nearby county to help when needed. The drones were recently called to help find a missing person in Floyd County.

“It’s very satisfying to know we are able to help in that manner,” said West.

The drones can also pinpoint exactly where people are located using heat-sensitive video, at night or during the day even in rural areas.

“We can actually identify that person on our screen and then we will follow that person no matter where they go,” said Deputy Nathan Brewbaker.

Deputies say it’s nice to use to the technology to help other their other agencies in the field.

“You know we are able to put cover for our people out there searching to give them some security and you know back up being that we are in the air like that and everything,” said West.

In the near future, the department is looking to make upgrades to their drones, to help improve their capabilities.

