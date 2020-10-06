Advertisement

More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized at U.S. border

Border Patrol agents seized the pills and turned them over to the FDA for investigation.
Border Patrol agents seized the pills and turned them over to the FDA for investigation.
Border Patrol agents seized the pills and turned them over to the FDA for investigation.(U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Custom and Border Protection officials seized 15,000 counterfeit Viagra tablets over the weekend.

Border Patrol officials said the misbranded pills valued at more than $1 million were shipped from Istanbul, Turkey to a home in Michigan.

“Our Officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm our communities,” said Shane Campbell, Port Director-Chicago. “Consumers do not realize the risk they are taking when using prescription drugs from other countries. These non-regulated drugs could cause health concerns or even death.”

The packages were marked as containing 100mg tablets of Viagra and boxes of honey mixed with Sildenafil. Officials said the products were counterfeit and not approved by the FDA, which violates the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act prohibiting the introduction of any food, drug or cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded.

Border Patrol agents seized the pills and turned them over to the FDA for investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Radford University to offer fall exit testing for students; spring plans ramp up

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
For spring 2021, students will move back into residence halls over an extended period with a structured process.

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs opt out of 2020-21 season due to pandemic limits

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The SPHL will proceed with five teams

News

Surprise proposal at Dollywood in help with WVLT Meteorologist

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger.

Entertainment

Staunton cancels Christmas parade, offers other holiday alternatives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) has announced that the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Report: Albemarle County spent $106K on statue removal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Williams
The county stayed under its budget of $130,000 set by supervisors in August

Latest News

Health

Thomas Jefferson Health District changing its name to Blue Ridge Health District

Updated: 1 hour ago
TJHD will change its name to Blue Ridge Health District effective January 2021.

Crime

Henry County shootings investigated as connected incidents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Investigators say two people who sustained gunshot wounds are not cooperating with the investigation.

7@four

7@four: Virtual Hokie BugFest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The 10th annual festival is premiering a new 10-day extended format!

Weather News

Your car & the cold: Tips from AAA as colder weather sets in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
AAA experts say cars aren’t moving as much as more people are working from home.

News

Best locations to view fall leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Unique locations offer spectacular views of the autumn leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains.