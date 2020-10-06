Advertisement

National gas average cheapest start to month since Oct. 2016

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At $2.18, the national gas price average is at the cheapest start to the month since Oct. 2016.

Earlier this year, prices were so low because there was so little demand for gas.

The average cost per gallon in Harrisonburg is $2.14, down 26 cents from Oct. 2019.

Morgan Dean, a Senior Specialist with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said demand went up as Americans took summer trips, but nothing like years past.

“There are people that are traveling right now," Dean said. "They’re also going out to some of the fall festivals, doing some social distancing. They’re going out there and picking their apples and looking at fall foliage but what we don’t have right now that’s keeping demand from climbing anymore... We don’t have as many school buses.”

This fall, demand has increased, but is still low as some K through 12 schools did not return to in-person instruction and people are not traveling for football games and other fall sporting events.

Dean said AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts prices could continue to drop for the near future.

“Drivers are seeing nice little savings at the pump right now which everyone can appreciate,” Dean said. “Nobody wants to be dealing with the pandemic, but one of the few benefits is it has kept gas prices lower this year.”

