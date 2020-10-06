Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Amherst County
State Police say a pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by a tractor-trailer at Route 130 and Buffalo Spring Turnpike.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is aiding with the case. The next of kin has yet to be reached.
