Radford University to offer fall exit testing for students; spring plans ramp up

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University is gearing up for the spring semester, and the end of fall, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The university will offer exit testing for students during the week of fall finals. The testing will be provided free of charge and by appointment on the main campus and at Radford University Carilion. Information regarding dates, times, locations, and registration will be available by November 1, 2020, according to the university.

For spring 2021, students will move back into residence halls over an extended period with a structured process.

Information will be distributed by the Division of Student Affairs regarding move-in by December 15, 2020, including a method to sign up for appointments, according to the university.

Students picked for re-entry testing will be required to comply to regain access to their residence halls.

Prevalence testing will be required for students traveling to and/or returning from hot spots. Information about that testing will be distributed to impacted students by January 8, 2021. Students will be asked to complete a Travel Declaration Form to assist with the testing process.

The university says any required testing as part of move-in will be scheduled and completed for test results to be returned before the first day of class.

Students will be required to complete the Daily Symptom Tracker two weeks before arriving on campu

For springs, many of the previously implemented components of the Campus Reopening Plan will remain in place:

The Commonwealth of Virginia masking requirement Physical distancing in classrooms, laboratories, and shared spaces (such as common areas, meeting rooms, etc.) 50-person classroom capacity with an available option for “large” classes to meet with face-to-face instruction in a hybrid format and an available exemption due to faculty resources and/or accreditation requirements Dedicated entry and exit points for all buildings Two-person capacity in all elevators Specialized cleaning and disinfection guidelines Daily symptom tracker for all students, faculty, and staff Visitor requirements and registration process for non-students, faculty, and staff No visitors in residence halls Structured process for the return of residential students Initial screening of returning students in accordance with testing strategy Continued practice and competition in Athletics with a blanket exemption from the University for gathering limitations consistent with state orders and in accordance with Big South Conference and NCAA guidelines.

The Spring 2021 academic calendar is being revised to observe Spring Break at the end of the semester. As a result, the semester will end a week early, with separate celebrations for the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.

All Commencement activities will include required face coverings and enforced physical distancing, and comply with state mandates regarding attendance and capacity:

Processes for alternate learning arrangements for students and alternate working arrangements for employees are available for those interested.

The current gathering limitation for main campus is ten people.

As the Spring 2021 semester begins, that limitation will continue. If cases remain low and compliance remains high, according to the university, that number will increase over time.

