Rail Yard Dawgs opt out of 2020-21 season due to pandemic limits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced their decision Tuesday to opt out of the 2020-21 SPHL season due to the “COVID-19 conditions that impact statewide restrictions on mass gatherings and events.”

The SPHL will move forward with a five-team, 42-game season that includes the Macon Mayhem, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc and Knoxville Ice Bears. The Quad City Storm, Peoria Rivermen, Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville Marksmen have all joined the Dawgs in opting out.

“Today is a tough day for the team,” said team president, Mickey Gray. "The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back for the 2021-22 season; there is absolutely no question about that. We are already preparing for it.”

Those who hold season tickets and corporate partners can access information concerning this announcement by visiting the team’s website.

“We want to thank our fans, partners, and Rail Yard Dawgs ownership for getting us through this ordeal,” added Gray on Tuesday. “It’s because of them that we will endure this and that we will return for the 2021-22 season and beyond in the Roanoke Valley.”

