Report: Albemarle County spent $106K on statue removal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County spent approximately $106,000 to remove the confederate statue outside of its courthouse and hold an event surrounding the removal.

Our news partner The Daily Progress reports, a FOIA request shows the September 12 removal of “At Ready” and the accompanying canons and cannon balls cost nearly $61,000. Additional costs were for employee overtime, barricades and other items.

The county stayed under its budget of $130,000 set by supervisors in August.

