Report: Albemarle County spent $106K on statue removal
The county stayed under its budget of $130,000 set by supervisors in August
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County spent approximately $106,000 to remove the confederate statue outside of its courthouse and hold an event surrounding the removal.
Our news partner The Daily Progress reports, a FOIA request shows the September 12 removal of “At Ready” and the accompanying canons and cannon balls cost nearly $61,000. Additional costs were for employee overtime, barricades and other items.
The county stayed under its budget of $130,000 set by supervisors in August.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.