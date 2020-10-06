Advertisement

Researchers ask for terminology update, shift in COVID-19 guidance

A researcher from Virginia Tech and others across the U.S. published a letter in the journal Science on Monday asking for clear public health guidance on how COVID-19 spreads.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Co-author Dr. Linsey Marr and others want scientists to have a unified stance on aerosols and droplets.

During a press conference, they raised concern that six feet of distancing may not be enough. They also described how plexiglass can offer a false sense of security because droplets can bend around it.

The researchers compared the virus transmission to cigarette smoke spreading in the air.

“They kind of suggest that airborne refers only to transmission beyond a distance of six feet, but airborne transmission happens by inhalation of virus that’s in the air and this is happening even more frequently when people are close to each other,” Marr said.

The researchers said the President’s nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett could provide a case study to better understand how the virus spreads.

