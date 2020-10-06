Advertisement

Staunton cancels Christmas parade, offers other holiday alternatives

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) has announced that the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the City of Staunton will still host additional events to get its residents in the holiday spirit.

The 16th Annual Celebration of Holiday Lights in Gypsy Hill Park is still happening, and the SDDA is encouraging parade participants to consider creating holiday displays for the event.

The Annual Celebration of Holiday Lights starts on Nov. 24, and runs through Jan. 1. For more information on the event, click here.

The SDDA also plans to invite Santa back to the city this holiday season. You can find Santa and his elves setting up a workshop in vacant storefront windows in downtown Staunton on Saturday mornings in December from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information on what the city has in store this winter, you can visit StauntonDowntown.org/Events.

