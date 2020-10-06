Advertisement

Student at Pulaski County High tests positive for COVID-19

The school has been thoroughly cleaned and proper mitigation measures were taken in the areas where the student was present.
(WKYT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student at Pulaski County High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an announcement Monday from Pulaski County Public Schools.

Upon consultation with the New River Health District, all schools will follow their regular schedules this week. Parents have the choice to have their children participate in a virtual day on Tuesday, October 6 and return on-site on Thursday, October 8. Anyone looking to utilize this option is asked to contact the school at 540-643-0747 to be counted within attendance records.

