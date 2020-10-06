Sunny this week, but tropical rain heads our way this weekend

Our string of beautiful weather continues through most of the week. A frontal boundary will move through the area on Wednesday. This front will pass the area on the dry side, but it will produce some gusty winds as it pushes south and east. Sunshine continues through Thursday as the remnants of Delta gets closer. We’ll start to see increasing clouds on Friday as we turn mostly cloudy Friday night. Delta looks like it will bring us some rain by the weekend. The track of Delta is still a bit uncertain so you’ll want to continue to monitor the forecast, especially if you have outdoor weekend plans.

TUESDAY

Areas of fog are possible along early Tuesday with some localized, low stratus clouds around sunrise. Any clouds will move out quickly leading to a gorgeous afternoon filled with sunshine and highs 73°-77°. Overnight lows will slip to low/mid 50s most of the week.

Another beautiful sunny day's ahead of us. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

We continue the tranquil pattern into midweek with Wednesday likely being the warmest day of the stretch as highs climb to the upper 70s and even a few low 80s under mainly sunny skies. It will also become breezy as a dry front moves through the region. Lows hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY

There remains a high likelihood that remnants from what could be Hurricane Delta make their way into our area by the weekend. Before that happens, we’ll noticed added clouds filling in across the area on Friday, but it still should remain dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Delta heads our way by the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Tropical rain from what’s left of land-falling Delta will approach the region by the weekend. There are still plenty of questions as to the timing and how much rain to expect, but it’s becoming increasingly likely that the weekend will be quite soggy. Rain could potentially last from Saturday into Sunday which would interrupt your fall foliage photo shoots or trip to the pumpkin patch.

The remnants of Delta brings rain to our region this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

