Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office working with US Marshals to capture fugitive

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals are looking for 33-year-old Rolan Jackson.
The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals are looking for 33-year-old Rolan Jackson.(TCSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is working with the U.S. Marshal Service to capture Rolan Joseph Jackson.

Jackson is wanted by TCSO for rape by force, as well as violation of probation in Mercer County, West Virginia. Jackson is a registered sex offender in West Virginia.

Jackson is a 33-year-old Black man weighing 200 pounds and standing 6-feet-tall. He has brown eyes, black hair and multiple tattoos on his arms.

He may also go by Rolen or Rolon Jackson.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Jackson’s arrest. If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals Service. Do not approach and use caution.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

