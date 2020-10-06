Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office working with US Marshals to capture fugitive

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is working with the U.S. Marshal Service to capture Rolan Joseph Jackson.

Jackson is wanted by TCSO for rape by force, as well as violation of probation in Mercer County, West Virginia. Jackson is a registered sex offender in West Virginia.

Jackson is a 33-year-old Black man weighing 200 pounds and standing 6-feet-tall. He has brown eyes, black hair and multiple tattoos on his arms.

He may also go by Rolen or Rolon Jackson.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Jackson’s arrest. If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals Service. Do not approach and use caution.

