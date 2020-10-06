Thomas Jefferson Health District changing its name to Blue Ridge Health District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be switching to a new name next year.

TJHD will change its name to Blue Ridge Health District effective January 2021.

“Changing our name is symbolic of the deeper work we are doing as an organization to create an inclusive, equitable environment for our staff and clients and to acknowledge and address the impact of racism on health,” TJHD District Director Dr. Denise Bonds said in a news release Tuesday, October 6. “Our mission is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all community members and it is critical that our name reflects all of the communities we serve.”

The Thomas Jefferson Health District serves the City of Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

