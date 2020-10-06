Advertisement

Thomas Jefferson Health District changing its name to Blue Ridge Health District

TJHD will change its name to Blue Ridge Health District effective January 2021.
Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(Courtesy WVIR)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be switching to a new name next year.

TJHD will change its name to Blue Ridge Health District effective January 2021.

“Changing our name is symbolic of the deeper work we are doing as an organization to create an inclusive, equitable environment for our staff and clients and to acknowledge and address the impact of racism on health,” TJHD District Director Dr. Denise Bonds said in a news release Tuesday, October 6. “Our mission is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all community members and it is critical that our name reflects all of the communities we serve.”

The Thomas Jefferson Health District serves the City of Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Virginia Tech discusses its mental health initiatives

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The university held an online conversation with leaders from their mental health task force.

Health

Libraries could be the next hub for telehealth services

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
Virtual visits from UVA Health alone rose more than 700% between March and May. However, roughly 300,000 people across the commonwealth do not have high speed internet to support using telehealth services from home.

Health

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE, MARIA CHENG and DAVID KEYTON
Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton were honored for their work over several decades on an illness that still plagues more than 70 million worldwide and kills over 400,000 each year.

Health

Program improves access to prescriptions in the New River Valley

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
A health clinic in the New River Valley is working to help patients get access to the free prescriptions they need, especially now during the pandemic.

Latest News

Health

Despite diagnosis, founder of REACH stays positive

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Tim Dayton, the founder of REACH, is enjoying all of the time he can with his family, but hopes that the Roanoke non-profit will continue, even when he's not there to see it.

Health

VDH sets up free flu shot clinics across our hometowns

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Free flu shot clinics are taking place across our hometowns, this week and next.

Health

Bees join the workforce at Carilion with “Bee Healthy” Apiary

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
Beekeeping has become the medical center’s newest green practice.

Coronavirus

Gleaning for the World donates thousands of PPE to Centra

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
78,000 items of personal protective equipment were donated Wednesday.

Health

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

Health

Two Galax siblings conquer 2,650-mile hike

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
Dalton Robinson and Kiaira Ashworth spent the last five months hiking the Pacific Crest Trail.