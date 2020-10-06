Two arrested following Lynchburg malicious wounding from Sept. 27

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two juveniles have been arrested following a September 27 malicious wounding in the 1500 block of 12th street.

One victim was treated for a non-critical gunshot wound.

The charges for a 16-year-old male suspect are as follows:

-Probation violation, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and willfully discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

The charges for a 15-year-old male suspect are as follows:

-Probation violation, possession of a firearm by a juvenile convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, willfully discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school

The case is still being looked into.

Lynchburg Police asks anyone with helpful tips to contact Det. Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips may be entered at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app.

