Two arrested following Lynchburg malicious wounding from Sept. 27

Crews responded to the 1500 block of 12th Street
Picture: MGN
Picture: MGN (KKTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two juveniles have been arrested following a September 27 malicious wounding in the 1500 block of 12th street.

One victim was treated for a non-critical gunshot wound.

The charges for a 16-year-old male suspect are as follows:

-Probation violation, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and willfully discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

The charges for a 15-year-old male suspect are as follows:

-Probation violation, possession of a firearm by a juvenile convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, willfully discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school

The case is still being looked into.

Lynchburg Police asks anyone with helpful tips to contact Det. Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips may be entered at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app.

