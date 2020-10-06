Two arrested for dual-county kidnapping

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping in Roanoke County and Bedford County.

Michelle Nester is charged with abduction, robbery and grand larceny. Khairajhn Muhammad Sims is charged witih robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

September 12, Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators were called to an address in the Forest area of the county by a man saying he had been kidnapped, beaten and robbed at Nester’s home in Roanoke County, then moved to his home in Forest.

He said he was held against his will at his home, and the attackers stole several things, including his vehicle.

The victim identified Nester, who was arrested that day near her home. October 5, warrants were obtained for Sims.

The investigation was conducted by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Roanoke County Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Edmondson of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, ext. 4061, or Investigator VanPatten of the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8629.

