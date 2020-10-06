Virginia Tech grad murdered at DC gas station early Monday morning

WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - A recent cum laude graduate of Virginia Tech who had just been hired by Ernst & Young was murdered early Monday morning at the Shell gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue, according to WUSA9.

Alexander Nwogu, 23 of Blacksburg, died while a customer at the gas station, according to DC Police. There is currently no information that has been released as to a possible motive behind the shooting.

DC Police tweeted that they are currently looking for two tall, Black men with dark complexions possibly wearing New Balance shoes.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides tips that lead to a murder arrest, according to WUSA9, and can be reached at 202-727-9099.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.