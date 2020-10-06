Advertisement

Your car & the cold: Tips from AAA as colder weather sets in

In the past five months, the AAA Club Alliance in Lexington has responded to about 6,000 calls for dead car batteries, that’s a 5 percent increase from last year and it’s all tied to the pandemic.
In the past five months, the AAA Club Alliance in Lexington has responded to about 6,000 calls for dead car batteries, that’s a 5 percent increase from last year and it’s all tied to the pandemic.(WTVG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the past five months, the AAA Club Alliance in Lexington has responded to about 6,000 calls for dead car batteries, that’s a 5 percent increase from last year and it’s all tied to the pandemic.

AAA experts say cars aren’t moving as much as more people are working from home.

When that happens, the batteries aren’t working as much and experts say car batteries need to be used on a consistent basis.

Just starting it up helps.

Now, with cold weather upon us, your car battery might struggle to get you going and out the door.

“One of the things is that going into the cold weather and into the winter do you want to have the vehicle checked so that your battery is in good working condition and that will play a big part in getting you going in the morning,” said Jed Bowles, Lexington AAA Club Alliance.

AAA says you should also check for corrosion on the terminal post of the battery.

You can use baking soda and a brush to clean it right off.

